Actor, comedian Kevin Hart injured in car accident

September 01, 2019
Source: TMZ
By: Paula Jones

MALIBU, CA - Comedian Kevin Hart was injured in a serious car accident early Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Jared Black, a friend of the 40-year-old actor, was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he lost control and the car veered down an embankment.

Both Hart and Black suffered “major back injuries” from the crash. A third passenger was not injured.

Hart reportedly purchased the car earlier this summer as a 40th birthday gift to himself.

