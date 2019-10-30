74°
Actor and comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

Wednesday, October 30 2019
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
John Witherspoon Photo: Twitter

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has passed away at the age of 77.

According to CNN, the entertainer's family confirmed that Witherspoon died at his home on Tuesday.

Born in Michigan, Witherspoon's original surname was 'Weatherspoon,' but he later changed the 'ea' to an 'i.' The actor was one of eleven siblings, some of whom also made careers in showbusiness.

Witherspoon's first acting role was opposite Sean Penn, in a 1970's CBS television show called 'Barnaby Jones.'

He eventually became known for his roles in 'The Tracy Morgan Show,' 'Friday,' 'Next Friday,' and 'Friday After Next' as well as a host of other television and big-screen appearances. 

Witherspoon is survived by his wife and two sons. 

