Acting U.S. Attorney releases statement about upcoming anniversary of police ambush

BATON ROUGE – July 17 will mark the one year anniversary of the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers during an ambush that took place at the B-Quick store on Airline Highway.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Deputy Brad Garafola and Baton Rouge Police Department Officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald were killed during the ambush. Three other law enforcement officers were injured.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson released a statement regarding the anniversary reminding citizens to remember and celebrate the fallen and wounded officers and provide comfort to their families.

Amundson also stated that officers “hold one of the most important and impactful roles in our society.”

“Police officers teach us all what being a hero really means. It is not about money. It is not about having an easy life. It is about fulfilling a calling to help others.”

Amundson went on to say that the service given by the officers wounded and killed during the ambush is a blessing.

Read the full statement below or by clicking here:





