ACLU files lawsuit to stop prayer in North Louisiana public school district

WEBSTER PARISH - The ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a concerned parent who claims that constant prayer in her public school district has alienated her and her children.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Christy Cole Monday claims that the Webster Parish School District is disregarding the First Amendment, "indoctrinating" students and usurping parents' right to control their children's religious upbringing.

The suit alleges that prayer is ingrained in all of the school's activities, including sports, pep rallies, assemblies and graduation ceremonies. The schools also allegedly broadcast prayers daily over the campus speakers.

"In spite of these harms and well-established law, the Webster Parish School District has a longstanding custom, policy, and practice of promoting and inculcating Christian religious beliefs by sponsoring religious activities and conveying religious messages to students," the lawsuit reads.

Cole says her two daughters and other students in the district should be able to attend school without exposure to "government-sponsored religious practices and messages."

Cole hopes that the actions within the public school district will be found unconstitutional in federal court.

