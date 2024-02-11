73°
Latest Weather Blog
Accused drunk driver crashed car with 15 pounds of MDMA inside
RAMAH - An alleged drunk driver was arrested early Saturday morning after State Police found 15 pounds of MDMA in their vehicle.
Troopers said 37-year-old Gregory Jackson of Porter, Texas, was driving along I-10 near Ramah around 2:30 a.m. when he crashed into the highway's divider. Troopers said Jackson was impaired and was taken to a hospital for observation. While at the scene, troopers found 15 pounds of MDMA pills.
Trending News
Jackson was released from the hospital Sunday and booked into the Iberville Parish jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and possession with intent to distribute. A toxicology sample was obtained.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mom and daughter take king cake tasting to a new extreme
-
44th annual Spanish Town parade rolled through Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon
-
Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue
-
11th annual Mardi Gras Festival takes place on Saturday
-
One dead, another hurt in retaliatory shooting on Washington Avenue