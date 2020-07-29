Accused Baton Rouge cop killer indicted in April shooting spree

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting three people in attacks that left two dead, including a Baton Rouge police officer, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Court records show Ronnie Kato was formally charged Wednesday with the April 26 murders of Officer Glenn Hutto and Curtis Richardson.

Richardson was the step-father of Kato's girlfriend at the time. He was allegedly shot by Kato after intervening in a situation involving the couple.

Kato later ambushed two police officers who were attempting to arrest him for the shooting. Hutto was killed in the attack. Kato surrendered himself after a lengthy stand-off with law enforcement.

He also faces two charges of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, domestic abuse with child, and domestic abuse with aggravated assault. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore previously told WBRZ he plans to seek the death penalty for Kato.