Accidental fire started under carport burns through house; firefighter treated for dehydration
BATON ROUGE - An accidental fire that sparked under a carport burned through part of a Baton Rouge home around noon Tuesday.
According to the Baton Rogue Fire Department, it took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to get the fire at the Frey Street home under control.
Investigators said the homeowner was doing yard work when they noticed flames coming from their carport.
Officials said all of the residents made it out safe, but one firefighter was treated for dehydration.
