85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accidental fire started under carport burns through house; firefighter treated for dehydration

1 hour 15 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, July 27 2022 Jul 27, 2022 July 27, 2022 3:45 PM July 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An accidental fire that sparked under a carport burned through part of a Baton Rouge home around noon Tuesday. 

According to the Baton Rogue Fire Department, it took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to get the fire at the Frey Street home under control. 

Investigators said the homeowner was doing yard work when they noticed flames coming from their carport. 

Trending News

Officials said all of the residents made it out safe, but one firefighter was treated for dehydration. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days