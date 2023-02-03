60°
Acadian Thruway closed at overpass for work on railroad bridge Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Acadian Thruway will be closed near Perkins Road overnight and into Saturday afternoon.
The Department of Transportation and Development said the closure would last from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow crews to work on the railroad bridge construction.
Traffic will be detoured to I-10, Perkins Road, and College Drive.
"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," DOTD said.
