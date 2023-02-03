54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Acadian Thruway closed at overpass for work on railroad bridge Friday, Saturday

2 hours 22 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, February 03 2023 Feb 3, 2023 February 03, 2023 9:38 AM February 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Acadian Thruway will be closed near Perkins Road Friday and Saturday where the railroad tracks pass over the roadway.

The Department of Transportation and Development said the closure would last from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days to allow crews to work on the railroad bridge construction. 

Traffic will be detoured to I-10, Perkins Road, and College Drive. 

Trending News

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," DOTD said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days