Acadian Ambulance deploying more than 60 EMS workers to areas affected by Helene

BATON ROUGE — Acadian Ambulance on Friday announced that they have deployed a "strike team" to support the EMS response in states affected by Hurricane Helene's landfall.

The team, consisting of 30 ambulances and 62 crew members, was initially stationed in South Carolina before being deployed to affected areas across the southeastern United States including Georgia and Florida after Helene made landfall Thursday.

Other capital area entities have deployed their own units to assist in first responder duties and power restoration.