Abita Springs man hit sheriff's deputy with car during St. Tammany Parish police chase

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A deputy was hit by a car while putting out spike strips to end a vehicle chase Saturday afternoon.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the deputy spotted a car without a license plate around 1 p.m. on LA-36 and tried to stop the car.

The driver sped off onto Highway 190 to I-12, leading deputies and Covington Police to the LA-21 exit, where the driver tried to get off the Interstate.

A deputy put spike strips down on the exit ramp. The driver swerved to miss them, hit the deputy with his car and got back onto the Interstate.

According to the arrest report, the driver got off at LA-1077 and went to a Rouses in the area.

Deputies spotted the car and pulled into the parking lot where witnesses identified the driver as 24-year-old Kody McElveen. Deputies said McElveen tried to run out of the store, but he was caught in the parking lot.

Deputies said McElveen had a gun when he was arrested.

The deputy who was hit by McElveen was taken to a hospital, suffering from minor injuries, and is expected to be okay.

McElveen was booked for the attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, possession of marijuana and six counts of failure to stop or yield.