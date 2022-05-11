90°
Abducted La. children found safe in Mississippi after overnight Amber Alert

MANDEVILLE - Two missing children were found safe in another state after an Amber Alert was issued late Monday night.

The alert was issued late Monday night after the children, 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos, were abducted by Sergio "David" Hernandez.

Early Tuesday, police confirmed that the two children were found safe in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.

Louisiana State Police said Hernandez, 25, took the two from a home in Mandeville at 4 p.m. and said he was "armed and dangerous" at the time of the alert. Hernandez was also wanted for questioning in a domestic violence incident that happened when the girls were taken. 

Police said Hernandez is the father of the youngest child and was taken into custody.

