ABC reveals Clayton Echard as new star of The Bachelor, Season 26

ABC announced Wednesday that Clayton Echard is the next star of The Bachelor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelor (@bachelorabc)

Variety reports that Echard will lead Season 26 of the dating show, which premiers on ABC, January 3.

In the first trailer for the upcoming season, the 28-year-old Missouri native says, "I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love. And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here"

As Echard's quest for true love plays out before a national audience, this season of "The Bachelor" will be the first without long-time host Chris Harrison.

Harrison stepped aside in February of this year and his replacement, former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, will serve as host of the 20-year-old series.

Echard and Palmer will have something in common, as both are retired from the NFL.

Variety notes that Echard was a walk-on with the Seattle Seahawks for a time. In July 2016 he signed with the team as a tight end and was cut two months later.

Echard now works in medical sales and is on the way to earning an MBA in hopes of becoming an entrepreneur.