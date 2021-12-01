43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ABC reveals Clayton Echard as new star of The Bachelor, Season 26

32 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, December 01 2021 Dec 1, 2021 December 01, 2021 5:00 AM December 01, 2021 in News
Source: Variety
By: Paula Jones

ABC announced Wednesday that Clayton Echard is the next star of The Bachelor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Bachelor (@bachelorabc)

Variety reports that Echard will lead Season 26 of the dating show, which premiers on ABC, January 3.

In the first trailer for the upcoming season, the 28-year-old Missouri native says, "I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love. And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here"

As Echard's quest for true love plays out before a national audience, this season of "The Bachelor" will be the first without long-time host Chris Harrison.

Trending News

Harrison stepped aside in February of this year and his replacement, former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, will serve as host of the 20-year-old series.

Echard and Palmer will have something in common, as both are retired from the NFL.

Variety notes that Echard was a walk-on with the Seattle Seahawks for a time. In July 2016 he signed with the team as a tight end and was cut two months later. 

Echard now works in medical sales and is on the way to earning an MBA in hopes of becoming an entrepreneur. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days