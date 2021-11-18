Abbeville teen recovering after being shot in the head while walking home from school

Alantrey Levy

LAFAYETTE - A 15-year-old Abbeville teen was shot in the head while walking home after school Tuesday, and now his family says he's continuing to heal from his injuries.

KATC reports that Alantrey Levy had just been dropped off by his school bus when he was shot.

As of Thursday morning, after undergoing surgery, the teen is already beginning to feel better.

“He’s responding to everything, and they took the tube out of his mouth, and he’s talking and wanted something to drink, and he wanted to eat,” a friend of Levy's family told KATC. “He's doing well, as expected, to say he had a gunshot wound to his head.”

Levy's mother told reporters she found out about the shooting via social media and was shocked.

“Nobody wants to hear anything like that,” she said. “Especially over social media.

Now, in addition to helping the 15-year-old recover, Levy's family and close friends spend time urging local leaders to establish programs that will encourage youths to replace violence with peaceful ways to resolve conflicts.

“They see all the killings that are going on in Abbeville,” said the aforementioned family friend. “They need to start some kind of programs or after-school lunch, anything to show they care instead of not doing anything. No type of movement or nothing’s being done, no sponsors, no money is being put in the community for better things.”

The incident reportedly occurred on Schlesinger Street at Maude Avenue, and Abbeville Police have arrested a juvenile for the shooting.

Levy's mother told KATC she believes the family of the other youth may also be in pain.

“Both families are hurting; you understand?” said Levy. “My child is in the hospital; their child somewhere else. All parents are hurting. It's time for all of this to stop.”