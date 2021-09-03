75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
ABBA reunites to release first studio album in 40 years, series of virtual concerts

Friday, September 03 2021
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

One of the world's most well-known Swedish pop groups will be releasing its first studio album in 40 years. 

ABBA says the new album is called "Voyage" and it will be scheduled for release on November 5. 

The group will also host a series of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London's Olympic Park to begin next May.

The digital band members will perform six nights a week while a ten-piece live band plays.

The concept of the "Abba-tars," according to The Guardian, was introduced in 2016 and designed by visual effects company Industrial Light and Magic, founded by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas.

The band broke up in 1982, but eventually launched an ABBA Voyage site where fans could sign up for inside information.

The 49-year-old group's most popular song is, 'Dancing Queen.'

