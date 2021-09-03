ABBA reunites to release first studio album in 40 years, series of virtual concerts

One of the world's most well-known Swedish pop groups will be releasing its first studio album in 40 years.

ABBA says the new album is called "Voyage" and it will be scheduled for release on November 5.

We are on our way back! Thank you for waiting.#ABBAVoyage is the concert we've always wanted to perform for our fans. The journey is about to begin!



The group will also host a series of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London's Olympic Park to begin next May.

The digital band members will perform six nights a week while a ten-piece live band plays.

The concept of the "Abba-tars," according to The Guardian, was introduced in 2016 and designed by visual effects company Industrial Light and Magic, founded by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas.

The band broke up in 1982, but eventually launched an ABBA Voyage site where fans could sign up for inside information.

The 49-year-old group's most popular song is, 'Dancing Queen.'