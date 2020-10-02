A virus-weary world reacts to the President's COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump's Friday morning tweet regarding his COVID-19 diagnosis was written with an upbeat and optimistic tone, but a world already burdened by the deadly coronavirus and its economic ramifications reacted as expected- with a much less optimistic response.

A pervading sense of destabilization seemed to settle in with stock market futures tumbling and White House aides describing a sense of panic as frantic staffers worked to determine who among them had been exposed to novel coronavirus, CNN reports.

According to the news outlet, every member of the Cabinet will be tested and as of 6 a.m. Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he and his wife, Susan, have tested negative for COVID-19.

Whether or not the President or First Lady are experiencing symptoms of the virus has yet to be revealed.

Some questioned why the President proceeded with his schedule on Thursday. According to CNN, his whirlwind itinerary included flying to attend a fundraiser in New Jersey, despite being in close contact with his coronavirus-positive aide, Hope Hicks.

Mere hours before announcing his diagnosis, the President told a virtual audience the pandemic was nearing an end.

"I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country," Mr. Trump said.

Some of his closest allies overseas have reached out with words of sympathy, such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who tweeted, "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

While campaigning, the President has generally spoken about the pandemic in an optimistic tone, promoting evidence of its nearing an end. But some remained doubtful as other world leaders, such as previously mentioned Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro came down with the disease.

But efforts to downplay the virus seem to have stalled as the illness made its way into the Oval, impacting Mr. Trump and the First Lady, personally.

CNN reports that in a memo sent after midnight on Friday, the White House physician Navy Cmdr Dr. Sean Conley said the President was "well," but the memo did not specify whether he was displaying symptoms.

There's were no indications that Mr. Trump was preparing to use the 25th Amendment.

"Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments," Conley wrote in his memo.

Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter, "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery."

