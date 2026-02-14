A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for most of the area

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Mary, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 2am Sunday.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE .

The primary threats include isolated damaging wind gust in excess of 60mph, and a few tornadoes. Storms will first begin to enter the area around 10-11pm. This line will be racing quickly west to east, eventually leaving the area by 1-2am. These storms will be quite noisy, as frequent lightning will be likely, as well as heavy rain.

