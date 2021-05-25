A shower or two possible this afternoon, most areas will stay dry

A few stray showers will be around this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The winds have shifted, and the coastal flood warnings and advisories have been expired. As we continue to recover from flooding, there is still a lot of moisture in our atmosphere. As the sun heats us into the 80s this afternoon, a few showers will bubble up. If you happen to catch a shower it will be very brief and rainfall totals will be less than an inch. Most areas will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will be muggy and there may be some patchy fog around especially near bodies of water. Afternoon conditions will be in the upper 80s and a few showers will bubble up. Similar to Tuesday, if you happen to catch a shower it will be very brief and rainfall totals will likely be less than an inch. All week overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s, and by the end of the week, we may have a few days in the low 90s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are NO ACTIVE STORMS at this time, but this week the WBRZ Weather Team is hosting Hurricane Preparedness Week with a new story every day. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for tips, reminders, articles, videos, and much more!

