A roof flies off, windows blown out at several medical facilities in south Louisiana

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma, Louisiana

In Jefferson, Terrebonne, and Lafourche Parishes, a number of medical facilities flooded and withstood wind damage while Hurricane Ida tore through south Louisiana overnight Sunday.

According to KATC, the roof of a senior center called 'Metairie Tower Condo Complex' blew off and between 30 to 40 residents were trapped in the building.

KATC reports that at one point rain was pouring inside of the complex and residents were unable to be evacuated due to the strong winds.

Many of the residents may have pre-existing conditions, with some dependent on dialysis.

In addition to this, WWL-TV reports that all patients at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland and Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma were scheduled to be evacuated early Monday morning, once wind conditions are deemed safe.

The New Orleans-based news outlet says there are about 21 patients at St. Anne and 45 at Chabert.

One of the most frightening moments during the storm occurred at the St. Anne facility when the roof was damaged and a section above an elevator blew out, rendering the elevator unusable.

In addition to this, windows were blown out in two patient rooms.

Thankfully, the windows were double-paned and no one was hurt during the incident.

Ochsner Health says several of its facilities withstood roof damage and water leaks during Ida. Hospitals in New Orleans and the Bayou region are relying on back-up generator power Monday morning.

Officials say each of the facilities in the Ochsner system have ten days worth of supplies on hand, with backup power, and several area hospitals also have access to water wells.