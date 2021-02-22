Latest Weather Blog
A few small showers this morning, Clear skies this afternoon
A few tiny showers this morning and then mostly clear skies.
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: A weak cold front is moving through the area today. It will bring a few light showers through the area this morning, but by late morning it will be mostly clear. This afternoon skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. The front will shift the winds to be out of the north and a cool northerly breeze will drop temperatures into the 30s tonight. Temperatures will be chilly but above freezing tonight.
Up Next: Dry, mostly sunny conditions will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon and overnight temperatures will rise back into the 50s by Thursday morning. On Thursday and Friday, scattered showers will be on and off. Neither day will be a washout. Temperatures will continue to be near 70 degrees between the showers. A similar pattern with temperatures near 70 and scattered showers will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Monday morning traffic includes slowdown on Miss River bridge, crash on I-12...
-
Local community sees shortage in blood donations
-
Louisiana teachers among those now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine
-
Sunday Journal: One on one with Paul Maineiri
-
Strawberry farmers inspect ice storm damaged crops
Sports Video
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
-
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
-
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida