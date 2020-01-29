A damp and gray day ahead

The active pattern will continue this week with only a brief break from precipitation on Thursday. Temperatures will remain a few degrees on either side of average.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A weak low pressure system will exit the area on Wednesday morning putting an end to organized rain. While widespread precipitation will be over, low clouds and sprinkles may be stubborn to break. Highs will stop near 60 degrees. Skies will partially clear overnight with lows near 43 degrees.

Up Next: The local area will be between systems again on Thursday. Any early sun will slowly give way to building clouds from the west as another low pressure will approach from south Texas late in the day. This one should be slightly stronger than its predecessor in but due to a track across the north, central Gulf of Mexico, it will still only produce light rain amounts on Friday. Conditions will be drying out for the weekend for a pair of dry and sunny afternoons.

THE EXPLANATION:

The jet stream continues to be oriented from west to east with a short wave pattern across the southern third of the United States. The result of this setup is an active, but low impact weather pattern. Longer wavelengths tend more pronounced temperatures swings and therefore a greater clash in air masses and stronger storm systems. So, the positive tradeoff for dealing with rain every few days is not well above average warmth or cold and no severe weather. The main batch of rain will move east of I-55 during the morning hours. Some cooler air trailing the system will keep temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s both Wednesday and Thursday. A slightly more pronounced shortwave trough of low pressure will move through the mid levels of the atmosphere and across the local area Friday. This system will generate a widespread batch of rain and keep temperatures tamped down. As this disturbance pushes east Friday night, a few dry and quiet days can be expected for the weekend. Temperatures will moderate through Monday before another system arrives.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.