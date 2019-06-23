Latest Weather Blog
97-year-old woman killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash
NEW ROADS – Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, State Troopers responded to a fatal two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 10 east of Hospital Road in Pointe Coupee Parish. The crash took the life of 97-year-old Vivian Lejeune of New Roads.
Lejeune was in the passenger seat of a 2001 Ford F150 pick-up driven by 74-year-old Ralph Necaise of St. Francisville when Necaise failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of 34-year-old Brandon Barnes of Deville. This resulted in the Barnes' 2017 Ram pick-up striking the Ford on its passenger side door.
Lejeune sustained serious injuries and was transported to Pointe Coupee General Hospital, where she later died a short time later. Necaise also sustained serious injuries but survived the crash.
Barnes only sustained minor injuries. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
