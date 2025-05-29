Latest Weather Blog
9-year-old traveling state-to-state to deliver donuts to police
HOUSTON, Tx. - A 9-year-old boy from Texas is celebrating his birthday by giving thanks to police officers across the country.
Tyler Carach will turn 10 on November 5, but he's getting an early start to his birthday celebration. He and his mom are visiting ten states in ten days to thank police for all they do by bringing them donuts.
Tyler began his journey just over a year ago and plans to deliver donuts to police in every state. So far, Tyler and his mom have visited 19 states and handed out thousands of donuts.
Tyler says he got the idea one day when he was at a supermarket with his mom and saw a group of police officers there.
“I asked my mom if I could buy them mini donuts with my own money. And when we left I said I wanted to thank every cop in America,” he said.
Tyler says he wants to be a K9 officer when he grows up so he can follow in the footsteps of his heroes.
