9-year-old reportedly taken hostage on Snipe Street, leading to overnight standoff with local authorities

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Oct. 16) morning, Baton Rouge Police and representatives of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office converged on a home within the 1400 block of Snipe Street, which sits between Scenic Highway and Somerset Street near Scotlandville.

Sources say authorities were called to the scene overnight when a suspect was believed to have taken a nine-year-old child hostage.

The alleged hostage situation led to an hours-long standoff with local authorities, unfolding sometime after midnight and concluding around 2:40 a.m., Friday.

As Police and Sheriff's Deputies worked to quell the situation, they were reportedly able to take the suspect into custody and get the child to safety.

At this time, the suspect's identity and motive have not been revealed.

Additional details regarding the incident are expected to become available later Friday morning, check back for updates.