9-year-old Prairieville native stars in Hallmark Channel's new Christmas movie

From Ascension Parish all the way to the big screen, a local fourth-grader is set to play a big role in one of the Hallmark Channel's latest Christmas movies.

It's called "Every Time A Bell Rings," and in that movie, you'll find nine-year-old Claire Taranto from Prairieville.

"I'm the young version of Emily you will see in the movie," Claire said.

She says she began filming the movie in Natchez, Mississippi back in September.

"It was really cool because when I went to school the next day, I got to tell all my friends that I was in a movie. They were really excited," said Claire.

Her father, Michael Taranto, says Claire has been performing on stage since she was two-years-old, and has continued to build up her skills through Ascension Parish's gifted and talented program.

"She's been developing as an actress ever since she was younger. She actually was in a musical when she was really young called Evangeline. That was her first stage performance," he said.

The film, about rekindling their sisterly bond through old holiday traditions, is a heartwarming story of hope and healing.

"I watched it two times, and it was one of my favorite Christmas movies ever," Claire said.

The movie, "Every Time A Bell Rings," premieres on the Hallmark Channel Sunday at 10/9c.