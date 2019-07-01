9-year-old Philadelphia girl in critical condition after firework explodes in her hands

Photo: WPVI

PHILADELPHIA - A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition in Philadelphia after a firework exploded in her hands, according to police.

The girl found the firework -- a possible M80 -- in her home around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Police say she lit it up and the firework exploded in her hands.

"It was like a loud boom -- it was so loud, I heard it in the back room," neighbor Judith Sierra told WPVI. "There was smoke coming out of the house."

"I see the little girl, blood all over her body," added neighbor Margarita Artiaga.

Adults weren't home at the time of the incident, according to police.

The bomb squad was sent to the home, and the special victims unit had been notified.