9-year-old girl hit by stray bullet while sleeping Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 9-year-old girl woke up screaming when she was shot in the leg Saturday night while sleeping in her 7th Ward home, according to WWL.
Police said the shooting happened along North Prieur Street. Officers said the bullet was a stray.
The victim's mother told reporters the bullet is still lodged in the girl's leg, and doctors are working to get it removed.
Police have not named any suspects. Anyone with information should call (504) 822-1111.
