88-year-old Effie Landry reaches milestone working 72 years at Pierre Part Store

9 hours 43 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, February 14 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

PIERRE PART - Ms. Effie Landry, an 88 year old woman from Pierre Part, has worked at the Pierre Part Store since she was 15.

On Feb. 1, the store posted a video recognizing her 72nd anniversary milestone. The post received over a hundred comments. Wednesday, she was presented with a print-out of all those messages. She was absolutely shocked.

"This is the only place I've ever worked. I like it. You get to meet a lot of people and help people everyday so it makes it very nice," Landry said.

Right now, she only works on Tuesdays. She says the reason she still chooses to work is because she loves talking and meeting new friends everyday. 

"I take care of all the boots and everything. We have a big boot department. I also take care of the fishing department," she said.

Landry says reaching this milestone is bittersweet.

"Seventy-two years going strong and I wish I could be 15 again and start all over."

Coworkers say Ms. Effie Landry has left her mark at the Pierre Part Store for generations to come. Her photo is framed in the store.

