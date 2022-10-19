37°
81-year-old from Walker killed in car crash Tuesday afternoon

Wednesday, October 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WALKER - A two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish left an 81-year-old man dead Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which killed 81-year-old Freddie Minton, allegedly happened when Minton failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of LA 1024 and Friendship Road in Walker. Minton, driving a Toyota Corolla, was struck by a Ford Excursion and died from his injuries at the scene. 

Louisiana State Police said the driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. 

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.

