81-year-old from Walker killed in car crash Tuesday afternoon
WALKER - A two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish left an 81-year-old man dead Tuesday afternoon.
The crash, which killed 81-year-old Freddie Minton, allegedly happened when Minton failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of LA 1024 and Friendship Road in Walker. Minton, driving a Toyota Corolla, was struck by a Ford Excursion and died from his injuries at the scene.
Louisiana State Police said the driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.
