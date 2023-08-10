96°
74-year-old man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash Wednesday night

Thursday, August 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - State police said a man was killed in a crash on I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. 

According to Louisiana State troopers, Robert Kimble, 74, was driving on I-55 shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday when he struck a guardrail. 

Kimble was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

