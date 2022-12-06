77°
74-year-old man killed in house fire
GREENSBURG - A 74-year-old man was found dead Sunday after his rental home caught on fire and he was unable to get out.
According to the State Fire Marshal, firefighters were called to the home on Louise Lane around 2 p.m. and found the man in his bedroom, trying to stay away from the smoke.
The coroner's office has not listed an identification or official cause of death.
Detectives said the fire started in the living room, but are unsure how it started.
