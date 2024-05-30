88°
74-year-old found dead on his front porch; deputies declare his death a homicide
PEARL RIVER - Deputies declared a 74-year-old man's death a homicide after he was found dead on his front porch Sunday evening.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found Douglas LaFrance dead on his porch Sunday just after 5 p.m.. A cause of death was not immediately known, but deputies declared his death a homicide and said that the death was "suspicious."
Deputies said an autopsy "confirmed suspicions" but did not specify what those suspicions were.
Anyone with information regarding LaFrance's death is asked to contact the STPSO at (985) 898-2338.
