73-year-old woman dies in Ascension trailer home fire

ST. AMANT - State fire marshals responded to a reported trailer fire in Gonzales early Friday morning that left one dead.

Crews responded to the home on Weber City Road in St. Amant shortly before 5 a.m. Friday. Firefighters found the body of an unidentified 73-year-old woman in the kitchen.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire, but officials said unattended cooking could not be ruled out as a potential cause.

The St. Amant, Fifth Ward, Seventh District, Galvez Lake and Gonzales fire departments all responded to the blaze.