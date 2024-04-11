76°
72-year-old man hit by car, killed in Hammond
HAMMOND — A 72-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in Hammond.
Curtis Young, 72, was crossing the street on April 6 at the intersection between North Cherry Street and Chrystal Street when Davis Lenear, 51, hit Young with his car. Young was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries that night.
Lenear was uninjured and booked into the Hammond City Jail for driving without a license.
