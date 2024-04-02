Massage therapist formally charged with child porn, animal abuse after contractor finds file on computer

BATON ROUGE — Prosecutors have brought formal charges against a Baton Rouge massage therapist arrested on child porn and other charges after a contractor doing work at his home stumbled upon disturbing images on his computer.

Kevin Lynn Brooks, 70, is charged with five juvenile pornography counts and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. He was arrested after the images were discovered in June 2022 and released on bond.

Police said at the time of Brooks' arrest that a contractor doing work at Brooks' home clicked on a computer icon believing it would bring up a web browser where he could review building materials Instead, investigators said, it opened a file that included pornography involving children and pornography involving animals. The worker contacted police.

Police said Brooks was a massage therapist who worked out of his home. The contractor said Brooks had referenced having a toy chest filled with "trophies" from his favorite clients.

The investigators' said that after initially finding material on Brooks' computer, they later found 127 photos and 15 videos on his cell phone. They also reported finding 21 images involving animals.

A bill of information filed by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's office on Tuesday listed these accusations:

-Possession of a pornographic video involving a juvenile under the age of 13;

-Possession of a pornographic image involving a juvenile under the age of 13;

-Possession with intent to distribute more than 16 pornographic videos involving a juvenile under the age of 13 (listed across two counts);

-Possession with intent to distribute more than 100 pornographic images involving a juvenile under the age of 13; and

-Possessed 20 images of a person engaged in sexual abuse of an animal.