7-year-old girl wounded; one man dead in shooting on N. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl was shot during a fatal shooting that left an adult man deceased Saturday afternoon.

Demon Sanders, 33, and a juvenile girl were shot while inside a vehicle, which caused Sanders to drive into a building on the 370 block of N. Foster Drive around 4:20 p.m.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they believe that Sanders was followed by a group of males after being involved in a fatal shooting on N. 38th Street.

The child was transported to OLOL Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cox died at the scene from his gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.