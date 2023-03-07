7-year-old girl drowns while swimming in gravel pit

INDEPENDENCE – A seven-year-old girl drowned while swimming in an old gravel pit in Independence over the weekend, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.



On Saturday, July 2, the sheriff's office was called to Alessi Road where a seven-year-old girl drowned while swimming with family and several friends.



The girl's mother became worried when she did not see her daughter for few minutes. While searching, a local spear fisherman located and recovered the girl's body about ten yards from the shore. CPR was performed until the Independence Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance arrived and took over the scene.



The girl was then airlifted to an area hospital where she could not be revived.



According to the sheriff's office, charges will not be filed following the incident.