$7,000 of construction equipment stolen from Denham Springs; officers seeking person of interest

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officers are searching for a potential suspect after multiple burglaries left $7,000 worth of construction equipment missing.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the equipment was reportedly stolen from the area of the Hampton Inn Hotel after multiple burglaries.

Officers were seeking a person of interest and the vehicle he may be driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DSPD at (225) 335-7606.