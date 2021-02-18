6-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Highland Rd. crash

BATON ROUGE - Troopers say a 6-year-old girl has died from injuries sustained during a crash involving three vehicles on Highland Road last week.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the intersection of LA 42 (Highland Road) and LA 427 (Old Perkins Road) in East Baton Rouge Parish. 6-year-old Ava Branstetter, of Prairieville, would later die from the injuries she sustained in that crash.

Investigators say the crash happened as 67-year-old Jacque Gregory, of Prairieville, was traveling westbound on LA 42 when he failed to yield and began a left turn onto LA 427.

At the same, State Police said 30-year-old Karl Tiemann, of El Paso, Texas, was traveling eastbound on LA 42 in a Jeep. Tiemann’s vehicle hit the right side of Gregory’s vehicle in the intersection, causing it to roll onto its driver’s side. Gregory’s vehicle began to slide through the intersection on its driver’s side and was eventually struck by a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Aileen King, of Stuart, Florida.

Branstetter was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge with serious injuries. She would later be pronounced dead by doctors as she succumbed to her injuries. Troopers said the girl was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.