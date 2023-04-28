57-year-old man arrested for the 56th time

LAPLACE - A new personal record has been set by Ulysses Joseph. The 57-year-old LaPlace native was arrested for the 56th time on April 20.

St. John the Baptist Parish deputies say Joseph was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear for traffic violations. While he was in jail, deputies determined Joseph stole a pressure washer from the LaPlace Home Depot on April 20.

Joseph was booked for the theft and he remains in jail. Deputies say he has been arrested 56 times in the parish since 1984.