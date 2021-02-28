74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

57-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping teen girl who is now pregnant

1 hour 34 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, February 28 2021 Feb 28, 2021 February 28, 2021 8:43 PM February 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 57-year-old man was charged with first-degree rape Saturday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an investigation opened up when a juvenile girl told authorities that she was sexually assaulted by Noel Noreiga.

The victim stated that the sexual assault began in 2019 when she was 12-years-old, when she and her family lived with the suspect.

In a report, she told authorities that Noreiga would have unprotected sexual intercourse with her without her consent. 

The victim recently informed her parents of what's been going on after she discovered that she is 34 weeks pregnant for Noreiga. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days