Latest Weather Blog
51st Bayou Classic festivities begin in New Orleans with parade
NEW ORLEANS -- The festivities for this year's 51st Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State began today with a parade in New Orleans.
Thousands lined up and down Poydras Street to take in this year's parade. People at the Bayou Classic say it manages to grow in size each year. Judging by the number of people at Thursday's parade to kick off the festivities, they say this year is on pace to be one of its largest ever.
For many, the Bayou Classic is not just a football game, it's a tradition. An annual celebration of HBCU pride that brings people from all around.
"It is super cool to see some of my students. I'm a professor at Southern University's Baton Rouge campus and I just say go Jags," Southern University Professor C. Hunter King said.
The parade is a fitting showcase of both the school's spirit and the glitz and glamour of New Orleans culture.
"Oh, it's an incredible experience to participate in it. Whether it's Southern's homecoming parade in Baton Rouge or in the city of New Orleans, it is the place to be," parade participant Dejunne Jackson said.
Floats filled with Southern and Grambling fans road down Poydras, along with middle and high school bands from all across Louisiana, who entertained the crowd with music.
The festivities continue Friday night with arguably the most famous tradition of the Bayou Classic, the Battle of the Bands between The Human Jukebox and the GSU Tiger Marching Band.
