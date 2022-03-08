63°
5-year-old reportedly hospitalized after swallowing hand sanitizer at school

3 hours 14 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, March 08 2022 Mar 8, 2022 March 08, 2022 11:35 AM March 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - School officials are reviewing safety procedures after a kindergartener who swallowed hand sanitizer reportedly ended up in the emergency room.

The Livingston Parish School System told WBRZ on Tuesday that it was in contact with the student's parents. A spokesperson did not name the school involved but confirmed it was reassessing in-class safety protocols. 

The boy's parents said a teacher and other children were present when it happened. After that, they say the school called them to pick up their son because he was disoriented and unable to walk.

In a social media post, the child's mother said they spent hours in the ER but that her son did not appear to have permanent damage. 

