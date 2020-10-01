Latest Weather Blog
5 arrested after being caught throwing molotov cocktails at homes
WHITE CASTLE - A handful of people were arrested overnight after sheriff's deputies caught them carrying stolen guns and hurling homemade explosives at houses.
Agents in Iberville Parish said the group tossed molotov cocktails at people's homes, and they were caught carrying multiple stolen firearms.
It's believed this same group has been "terrorizing" the White Castle and Plaquemine community recently, according to the Iberville Parish sheriff. Authorities said the crimes Wednesday night appeared to be "retaliatory" in nature.
The suspects and their charges are as follows:
- Jonathan Simmons, 26: convicted felon in possession of firearm, principal to attempted second-degree murder(three counts), principal to aggravated arson
-George Johnson Jr., 18: aggravated arson, manufacturing/possession of delayed action incendiary device
-Dawan Seals Jr., 19: possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearm(two counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon(three counts), aggravated arson, manufacturing/possession of delayed action incendiary device(two counts)
At first, Samilyus Brown, 18, and Samaad Norman, 18, were on the run but as of late Thursday afternoon, had also been arrested by agents.
All five are in custody as of Thursday evening.
