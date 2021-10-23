74°
Latest Weather Blog
5,500 Entergy customers out of power Saturday after car hit utility pole
BATON ROUGE - A car hit a utility pole near Gardere Lane at Old Hermitage Parkway, knocking out power for more than 5,500 Entergy customers in the area Saturday afternoon.
According to outage maps, the outage started shortly after 5 p.m. In an e-mail, Entergy spokesperson David Freese said the company does not currently have an estimated time of restoration, but says it will take several hours to get the lights back on.
Trending News
You can view the Entergy outage map here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
-
'Pedal Pub' party bikes coming to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Companion Animal Alliance working to find solution to shelter overflow
-
Lane widening at I-10/I-12 split and College Drive expected to be completed...
-
Police looking for woman accused of helping juvie jail escapee evade authorities