5,500 Entergy customers out of power Saturday after car hit utility pole

2 hours 48 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, October 23 2021 Oct 23, 2021 October 23, 2021 6:34 PM October 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
BATON ROUGE - A car hit a utility pole near Gardere Lane at Old Hermitage Parkway, knocking out power for more than 5,500 Entergy customers in the area Saturday afternoon.

According to outage maps, the outage started shortly after 5 p.m. In an e-mail, Entergy spokesperson David Freese said the company does not currently have an estimated time of restoration, but says it will take several hours to get the lights back on. 

You can view the Entergy outage map here. 

