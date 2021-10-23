5,500 Entergy customers out of power Saturday after car hit utility pole

Photo: Entergy

BATON ROUGE - A car hit a utility pole near Gardere Lane at Old Hermitage Parkway, knocking out power for more than 5,500 Entergy customers in the area Saturday afternoon.

According to outage maps, the outage started shortly after 5 p.m. In an e-mail, Entergy spokesperson David Freese said the company does not currently have an estimated time of restoration, but says it will take several hours to get the lights back on.

You can view the Entergy outage map here.