4 Lettsworth families evacuated after water enters homes; Pointe Coupee opens shelter, starts evacuation assistance

NEW ROADS — Four families in Lettsworth have been evacuated from their homes after water entered their homes Thursday morning, following heavy rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux told WBRZ.

A shelter was opened at the Civic Center in New Roads after Tropical Storm Arthur blanketed southern Louisiana with rain.

Pointe Coupee Parish officials said that those looking to go to the shelter at 1200 Major Parkway should bring all essentials, including medication.

Those who need help leaving their homes, particularly in the northern part of the parish, can call 911 or emergency dispatch at 225-694-3737 to be transported to the Innis Fire Station and then to the Civic Center in New Roads.

"State and Federal partners have been contacted and an Emergency Declaration has been signed by Parish President Thibaut," officials added.

The shelter was opened and the evacuation assistance began after heavy rainfall on Wednesday night and Thursday morning caused heavy flooding across the southern part of the state. Learn more about the aftermath of the storm here.