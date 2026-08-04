Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership begins national search for new leader

BATON ROUGE – The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership, formerly known as the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, has begun a national search for its next president and CEO.

The new CEO and president will lead the group at the tail end of its current five-year strategy, BRING IT! Baton Rouge. The new leader will work with the group's Board of Directors, investors, staff, and regional partners to establish the organization's next strategic direction for the economic development of the nine-parish Capital Region.

The new president and CEO will report to the Board of Directors and lead the organization's strategy, operations, staff, investor relationships, public policy agenda and regional economic development efforts.

A ten-member search committee has been established to oversee the selection process.

"The Search Committee is committed to finding the right leader for The Partnership and for this region," Klein Kirby, Board Chairman and Search Committee Chair, said. "We are approaching this search with the same discipline, rigor and transparency our investors and partners expect from us in every part of our work. We are looking for a leader with real ambition for the Baton Rouge area's future, someone with the vision, drive, and relationship-building skills to bring our region's business, government, and community leaders together and push for meaningful growth."

Interested candidates and referrals are asked to submit materials through greaterbatonrouge.org/careers by Sept. 5.