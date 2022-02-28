3 people arrested in drunk driving crash that killed 14-year-old Monday morning

SORRENTO - Three people were arrested after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 killed a 14-year-old boy early Monday morning.

Louisiana State Police said a truck carrying three passengers, driven by 24-year-old Emmanuel Ruiz, was traveling in the right lane of I-10 near LA 22 in Sorrento around 4 a.m.

Tyler Melancon, 22, was a passenger in the truck.

Troopers said a car, driven by 21-year-old Arnold Smith, was stopped on the shoulder of I-10 and merged into the right lane.

Smith's car was carrying five passengers, including 14-year-old Zashawn Dawson and 18-year-old Cartara Johnson.

According to state police, Ruiz's truck ran onto the back of the Smith's car, flipping the vehicle off of the road.

Troopers said Dawson was thrown onto the left lane of I-10 and hit by an oncoming car.

Ruiz was arrested and booked for vehicular homicide, eight counts of vehicular negligent injuring, obstruction of justice, first-offense DWI and no driver's license.

Troopers noted that Melancon said he was driving the car during the accident. Melancon was booked on one count of obstruction of justice.

During the investigation, troopers found a stolen gun. Johnson was booked on one charge of illegal possession of stolen firearms.