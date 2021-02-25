3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Metairie gun store; victims identified

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Metairie gun store/firing range that killed multiple people Saturday afternoon.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the Jefferson Gun Outlet located in the 6900 block of Airline Drive around 3 p.m.

Officials say that three people were killed and two were injured.

The suspected gunman Joshua Jamal Williams, 27, shot and killed gun store employee 47-year-old Herbert "Noah" Fischbach and 59-year-old Veronica Billiot of Belle Chasse.

According to the Advocate, Williams shot staff member, Fischbach when the store crew told Williams to unload his weapon. Several armed people at the gun store then began to exchange gunfire with Williams.

During the crossfire, Fischbach died after running out to the parking lot, and Billiot died near the store’s glass front door, which was shattered.

Two individuals who were also injured were rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

Williams was also one of the three people killed during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.