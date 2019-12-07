3 arrested in connection with Assumption Parish armed robbery

Image: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office

BAYOU L’OURSE - Sheriff’s deputies in Assumption Parish say they arrested two men and a woman during a traffic stop after they were able to be connected to an armed robbery that place in Bayou L’Ourse on Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to an armed robbery call at around 5 p.m. on Felicia Street when a victim called to report he had been choked unconscious and robbed by two men and a woman as he walked through a wooded area. An officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 662 in Bayou L’Ourse to find the vehicle contained individuals matching the description provided by the victim.

Deputies detained the suspects, and the officer connected the three individuals to the crime when they found the victim’s wallet and ID on the floorboard of the vehicle.

22-year-old Drake Bulter, of Walker, was booked on charges of armed robbery, illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

21-year-old Raheem Colar, of Walker, was booked on charges of armed robbery, second degree battery, illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

19-year-old Samantha Kerr, of Zachary, was booked on charges of armed robbery, switched license plates and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

If you have any further information concerning the armed robbery, deputies ask that you contact the APSO Criminal Investigative Division at (985) 526-1627.